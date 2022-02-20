The Kraft Heinz Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

KHC stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

