The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 446,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,366 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

