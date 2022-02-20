The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,403 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seer were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517 over the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seer stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

