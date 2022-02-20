The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

