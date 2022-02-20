The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 720,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

