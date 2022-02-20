The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $654,000 Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.74 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

