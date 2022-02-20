The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GIII opened at $28.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

