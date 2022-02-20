The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $221.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

