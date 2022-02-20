THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $7,425.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

