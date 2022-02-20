Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $537.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

