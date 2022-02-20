TheStreet Downgrades Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.