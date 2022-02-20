Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $73,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

