Throne Market Cap Reaches $30.00 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $2.54 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

