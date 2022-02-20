Timothy I. Maudlin Sells 9,233 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AYX stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after acquiring an additional 603,517 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.