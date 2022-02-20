Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. boosted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. Toast has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

