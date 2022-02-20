Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TORXF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

