Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMTNF traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

