Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,972 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

