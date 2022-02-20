Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

