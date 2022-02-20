Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 304.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

