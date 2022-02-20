Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

