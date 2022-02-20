Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,588 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $122.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

