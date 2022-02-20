Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

