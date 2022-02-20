Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,359,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,258,000 after purchasing an additional 240,700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

