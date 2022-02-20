TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

