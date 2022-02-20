TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $2,874,378. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

