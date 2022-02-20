TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

