TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX opened at $12.10 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

