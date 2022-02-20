TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

