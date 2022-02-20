TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

