TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

