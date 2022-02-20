TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

