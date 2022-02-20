Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 287,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.42. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

