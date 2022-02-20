Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.06.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 811.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.