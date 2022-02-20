Traders Buy Large Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Put Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,465 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 265% compared to the average daily volume of 1,770 put options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.