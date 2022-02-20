Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

