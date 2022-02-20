Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.66

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.66 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($1.05). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 60,889 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.07 million and a P/E ratio of 79.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.69.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,958.64 ($6,709.93). Also, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,366.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,864.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

