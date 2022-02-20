Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,386. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

