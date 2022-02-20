Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.82.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TREX opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

