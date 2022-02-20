TrezarCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $128,733.90 and $328.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,113.06 or 0.99960019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00144452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00297403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 271,718,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,718,000 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

