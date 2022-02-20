Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to announce $44.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $47.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
About Tritium DCFC
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.
