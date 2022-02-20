TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $102.81 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003991 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

