Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.89) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

CRSP stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.