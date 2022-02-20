Truist Financial Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

