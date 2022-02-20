Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 190,304 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 190,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 139,043 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.