Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 841.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.