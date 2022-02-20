Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 841.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.