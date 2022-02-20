Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.76 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

BBBY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.