Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TWST traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $153.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,525 shares of company stock worth $7,667,498. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

