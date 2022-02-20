Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,525 shares of company stock worth $7,667,498. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

