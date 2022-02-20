Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.